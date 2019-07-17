<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have officially confirmed the fifth signing of the summer after capturing the signature of Japanese youngster Hiroki Abe from Kashima Antlers in the J-League.

The 20-year-old winger penned a four-year contract at Camp Nou with a 40 million euro buyout clause which would rise to 100 million euros if he is promoted to the La Liga Champions first team.

Barcelona said on their official website: “He is considered to be Japanese football’s big promise ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Abe, who made his international debut in the Copa America last month, can play anywhere across the front line, but “has predominantly been used on the left flank,” the Catalans said.

Japan forward made 79 appearances for the Kashima Antlers over the last three seasons scoring 10 times even started in both legs as he team won the Asian Champions League title in the same season.

Barcelona matched Real Madrid who last month signed teenager Takefusa Kubo, nicknamed the ‘Japanese Messi’, from FC Tokyo.

Abe was named J-League’s young player of the year in 2018 and he becomes the fifth signing of the summer after bringing in Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie De Jong, Ludovit Reis and Louie Barry.