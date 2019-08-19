<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Philippe Coutinho’s season-long loan move from Barcelona to Bayern Munich has been confirmed by the La Liga champions.

The Bavarians will pay an €8.5m fee for Coutinho, as well as the player’s wages.

And the deal also gives Bayern the option to buy the Brazil playmaker at the end of the campaign for €120m.

The Brazilian came to Barça in the January transfer window in the 2017/18 season from Liverpool. Since then he has played a total of 75 games as a blaugrana in which he has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists.

As for silverware with FC Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho has won the league title twice (2018 and 2019), the Copa del Rey (2018) and the Spanish Super Cup (2018).