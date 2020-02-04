<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





It has been confirmed that Ousmane Dembélé has a ‘complete tear’ of his right hamstring although Barcelona have refused to comment on just how long the Frenchman will be missing for.

It was revealed on Monday that the winger was missing from training due to muscle fatigue with speculation that the youngster had suffered yet another serious injury at Camp Nou.





And now that has been confirmed by the Catalan giants, with Dembélé almost certain to be out for the long term having been diagnosed with a ‘complete tear’.

Harry Kane suffered a similar injury for Tottenham over Christmas and is likely to be out for the remainder of the season.

That would see the 22-year-old be sidelined for their Champions League last 16 clash with Napoli, the Clasico on March 1 and quite possibly this summer’s European Championships as well.