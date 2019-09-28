<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No sooner had Ousmane Dembélé returned to the Barcelona first team picture and he has been sidelined again.

The Frenchman has played in just two LaLiga fixtures this season, one of many attackers at the club to have been plagued by injury.

But he appeared to be in line for his comeback after being included in the matchday squad for Saturday afternoon’s trip to Getafe.

Barcelona won 2-0 but did so without Dembélé and the club have now confirmed that he has sustained yet another thigh injury.

Tests on the player on Saturday night confirmed an issue with his left thigh and the club did not offer a timetable for his return.

The 22-year-old seems all but certain to miss the Blaugrana’s midweek Champions League clash with Inter.

Although he joined Barça just two years ago from Borussia Dortmund, it is already the seventh different injury since that move.

Six of those have been muscle-related for the frustrating France international, who faces a familiar spell on the sidelines.