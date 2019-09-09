<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona will be without the services of Samuel Umtiti after he sustained an injury on international duty.

The centre-back had only been called into the France squad following an injury to Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City.

But the fitness bug hit the Barcelona man too and prevented him from playing any part in the world champions’ win over Albania.

Barcelona carried out tests on Umtiti at the club’s headquarters on Monday and confirmed that he has sustained a bruise to his foot.

As things stand, they offered no timetable for his recovery and it is unclear as things stand how long he could be out of action.

The 25-year-old has yet to feature in competitive action for the Blaugrana this season.