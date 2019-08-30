<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique has lost his daughter to a terminal bone decease, according to report in Marca.

The nine-year girl was unable to win the battle against the bone tumor. On March 26, Enrique left Spain national team camp in preparation for a match in Malta and flew back to Spain for undisclosed family reasons.

Enrique stepped down as Spain national team manager and thanked the federation, players, staff and the media without sighting any major reason for his decision to resign.

“Our daughter Xana has passed away this afternoon at the age of nine after fighting for five intensive months against osteosarcoma,” a family statement read on Thursday.

“We thank you all for the affection we’ve received during these months and we appreciate the discretion and understanding.”

The statement continued by thanking the hospital and medical staff.