New Barcelona boss Quique Setien threw down a challenge to his players on Saturday when he said he will never be happy if the Catalans fail to play the beautiful game – even if they win.

Setien faces his first game as Barca coach against Granada on Sunday, having replaced the sacked Ernesto Valverde earlier this week.

He arrives with a reputation for attacking, possession-based football but his team cannot afford much of a transition period, given they sit top of La Liga but level on points with Real Madrid.





They play Granada at home after a run of one win in five games.

“I always want to win,” said Setien in a press conference on Saturday.

“If I win playing badly, I will not go home happy and I will never tell the players that the result was worth it.

“We are all smart and able to understand that if you play well, you have a better chance of winning. That is my explanation. I will always try to make my team play well because that way we are more likely to win.”