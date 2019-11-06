<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ernesto Valverde has defended Barcelona sloppy display against Slavia Prague in the Champions League, the Blaugrana were held to a goalless draw against the Czech Republic team.

Valverde was of the view that the players did not convert their chances into goals during the match.

“It’s okay for people to demand [more],” Valverde said after the game.

“You always like to win. Today, the truth is that we have not been right [when it has come to converting the] clear chances that we have had.

“They, without creating clear opportunities, caused danger when they stole the ball from us because they came out very fast against us [on the counter attack].

“We couldn’t convert the dominance we had into opportunities.”

Barcelona produced another below-par performance after losing 3-1 at Levante on Saturday, and Valverde acknowledged that pressure is piling on his team.

“The other day we lost against Levante and we understand that it wasn’t one of our best games,” he added.

“Neither that one nor today’s. We haven’t played two perfect games and we know that there is a lot of pressure towards the team and we have to bounce back.”

Jordi Alba had to be subbed off after feeling some discomfort, with Sergi Roberto coming on which led to Nelson Semedo moving to left-back, all while Junior Firpo was sat in the stands.

“Jordi has a hamstring problem and we’ll see what doctors say,” Valverde noted.

“I always have a full-back on the bench.

“The other day it was Jordi and today there was Sergi, who can play in both positions.

“We are counting on Junior.”

Up next for Barcelona is the La Liga match against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Saturday.