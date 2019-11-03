<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said he trusted his star attackers to get the job done in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Levante.

Questions were asked in the wake of the shock loss as to why Ousmane Dembélé was not in the travelling squad.

The 22-year-old Frenchman had missed Barca’s previous two La Liga games due to suspension but was expected to be named on the bench at least for the trip to Estadi Ciutat de València.

Valverde opted for the front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, with Ansu Fati in reserve.

AS reported that Valverde explained that: “It was a decision which I took.

“He hasn’t been playing and I decided to stick with the forwards who played the last games. If Dembélé is with us and we lose, I’ll be asked about Ansu. It’s always like that.”

Suarez sustained a calf injury at Levante and is unlikely to recover in time for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Slavia Prague at the Camp Nou.

If Suarez does miss out, Dembélé is almost certain to return to the squad. He could even be parachuted into the starting line-up given how events transpired at Levante.