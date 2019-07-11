The Antoine Griezmann saga could finally be over this weekend.
In a statement released last week, Atlético Madrid made it clear they are not willing to negotiate on the terms of a deal. They now look likely to get their way.
According to reports, Barcelona are finally ready to deposit the €120m required to activate Griezmann’s release clause.
However, there is no consensus on when he will become a Barcelona player.
Mundo Deportivo claim the release clause will be activated on Friday. That would allow a presentation at Camp Nou to take place on Saturday.
Fellow Catalan outlet Sport, however, say an official presentation is more likely to be on Monday.
>One thing both reports agree on is that Griezmann will no longer be an Atlético Madrid player next week.