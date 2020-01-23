<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the capture of Valencia and Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno as they seek a replacement for Luis Suarez.

As per a report from Spanish publication MARCA, reigning La Liga champions Barcelona have taken a step towards signing Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno as they look to bolster their attacking ranks in the January transfer window.

Barcelona are in need of reinforcements in the centre-forward department after Luis Suarez was ruled out for the season, having had to undergo a knee surgery. With Ousmane Dembele struggling with injury issues and Antoine Griezmann still adapting to life with in Catalonia, the Blaugrana have been over-dependent on captain Lionel Messi.

With Real Madrid breathing down their necks in the race for the La Liga title, it is imperative that Barcelona address this issue at the earliest. And as per latest reports, they have identified Valencia’s Rodrigo as the perfect option to boost their ranks.

A product of the Celta Vigo youth academy, Rodrigo previously spent time at Benfica and Bolton Wanderers (loan) prior to joining Valencia in 2014, initially on loan, before making the transfer permanent a year later. The 28-year-old has made 208 appearances for Los Che till date, scoring 56 goals and assisting 40 more.





Rodrigo was one of the most prolific attackers in La Liga over the past couple of seasons, establishing himself as the first-choice for the Spanish national team. However, he has made a slow start to the ongoing season, netting just 4 times in 22 games across all competitions. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old brings a lot to the table, with his pace, dribbling abilities and his versatile nature.

Valencia see Rodrigo as an integral part of the side and will be reluctant to lose him mid-season. The 28-year-old is contracted with Los Che till the summer of 2022. However, they might be open to a sale should an offer around the €60 million mark come along, the report from MARCA states.

An alternate report from El Chiringuito TV has claimed that Barcelona have already launched an offer to secure the signing of the Spaniard. According to that report, the La Liga champions want to take the 28-year-old on loan till the end of the season, with an option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of €40 million.

Apart from Rodrigo, Barcelona have been linked with Cristhian Stuani and Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, they seem to have made the Valencia man their primary target. But, their offer does fall short of Los Che’s valuation of the Spaniard. So, it remains to be seen if their current bid is accepted or whether they will be asked to come back with a bigger offer.