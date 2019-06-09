<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Barcelona president Joan Laporta has slammed Real Madrid after Los Blancos completed the signing of the Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid paid 100 million euros to bring the Belgian star to Santiago Bernabeu, and Laporta questioned the transfer policy of the club.

“He’s a great footballer and he’s going to make LaLiga even more competitive without a doubt; Real Madrid was forced to go to the market to look for signings,” said Laporta.

“It is evident that they don’t put their faith in home-grown players.”

He added: “At Barcelona, we have had another philosophy for a long time, which is to look for players from the youth academy.

“Besides, this way of going to the market to look for players does not guarantee anything either because this season we won LaLiga and Real Madrid were left with nothing,” according to report in AS.

Real Madrid will present Hazard later this week to the Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.