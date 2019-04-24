<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell has been acquitted of money laundering, after 20 months in prison.

The 55-year-old was accused, alongside his wife and four others, of laundering fees for broadcast rights to the Brazil football team’s matches and a sponsorship contract with Nike.

Rosell, arrested in May 2017, was given a conditional release in February 2019.

Prosecutors wanted Rosell to be jailed for six years, but Spain’s National Court could not prove the allegations.

Rosell was Barca president from 2010 to 2014, but resigned after an investigation into the Neymar signing.

In June 2016, Barcelona paid a fine of 5.5m euros (£4.7m) over the Brazilian’s move from Santos in 2013. The club was accused of tax fraud, which it denied.