Victor Valdes’ standing as a club legend at Barcelona is safely secured, and he is preparing to head back to Camp Nou.

The 37-year-old former goalkeeper is set to be drafted into the Blaugrana’s coaching team.

Valdes, who is a product of the famed La Masia academy system, spent 12 years as part of the first-team set-up at Barca between 2002 and 2014.

in total, he racked up 535 appearances for the club, collecting an enviable haul of major honours along the way.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has now revealed that Valdes is returning to familiar surroundings after hanging up his gloves, telling reporters: “I spoke with Victor a few days ago on the phone and he said ‘Presi, don’t you think it’s time for me to come back to Barcelona?’.

“I have followed him [during] this successful year, he’s done very well as a head coach.

“I said to him that he should leave me for a few days to see what we can offer, and we’ll see him [in person].

“I am delighted that he will be returning.”

Bartomeu has stopped short of revealing the role that Valdes will be taking on.

He could join the senior ranks with Ernesto Valverde, or pass on his experience to the stars of tomorrow within Barca’s youth structure.

Valdes has spent one season in coaching at Madrid-based outfit Moratalaz.

He has all of the relevant badges required to work at the highest level, having retired from playing in 2017.

The curtain was brought down on a distinguished playing career in England with Middlesbrough, with a brief spell as deputy to fellow Spaniard David de Gea at Manchester United prior to that.

Valdes moved to Old Trafford after bringing his distinguished career at Camp Nou to a close.

The most memorable years of his time with Barca were spent under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, as domestic and continental triumphs were savoured.

In total, Valdes collected six La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns during his time with the Blaugrana.

A man who earned 20 caps for his country also formed part of the successful Spain squads at the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.