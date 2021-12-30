Barcelona boss makes phone call to Alvaro Morata ahead of January transfer window

Xavi Hernandez is said to have set his sights on a new target ahead of the January transfer window.

It’s hoped Barca can work themselves into a position where their salary cap allowed them to sign at least another player beyond Torres.

And according to Diario AS via Mundo Deportivo, there is another Spain international catching Xavi’s eye.

Atletico Madrid frontman Alvaro Morata is said to be the latest target.

Morata has spent the last 18 months on loan with Juventus, and he was set to remain in Turin for the rest of this season.

But according to the report, Morata has already told Juventus he wants out in January and Barca have already spoken to the player and his agent.

Atletico Madrid are unlikely to have Morata back at this point, and a deal could suit everyone, even if Barca would need the striker to take a reduced salary.

According to the report, Xavi called Morata and told him he wants him on a six-month loan deal with a view to keeping him around longer, potentially doing a permanent deal in the summer.

Morata is said to be keen for the move, but it’s not a done deal in any sense just yet.

Barca need to work out their salary issues in the early days of the transfer window, while both Juventus and Atletico Madrid need to give the go-ahead for the deal.