Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is set to promote B team defender Oscar Mingueza to replace the injured Gerard Pique in the coming weeks.

Pique and Sergi Roberto are both set to be sidelined until at least the start of 2021, after suffering knee injuries in La Blaugrana’s 2-0 La Liga defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona face a hectic run of fixtures before the end of 2020, and with Koeman unable to sign any new players until the transfer window opens in January, he will have to promote from within.





Continuing fitness concerns over Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo means Koeman could turn to 21-year old Mingueza for their midweek Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Koeman’s other option is to call up Mingueza’s B team centre back partner Santi Ramos as a possible squad option.

Midfielder Frenkie De Jong could also fill in alongside Clement Lenglet, as Barcelona face 10 games before the end of the year.