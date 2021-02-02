



Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has revealed why Argentine skipper Lionel Messi planned to leave before the expiration of his contract in June.

In an interview with the Athletic, Koeman said: “He was not happy to be in a team that lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Of course, he was angry, he wanted to leave the team.

“It was a difficult moment because he is still the best player, but he was angry about some situations at the club.”

Newly arrived, Koeman had to act as a forced mediator, although as he reveals, the talks were held between the club and the player.

“First of all, what I said to the club was: ‘Okay, it’s not my problem. It is a problem between the club and Leo Messi. And you have to figure it out’. Finally, the club told me: ‘We are not going to transfer him. He stays’. It was a difficult moment for Leo, but he finally accepted it.”





Messi and Koeman now could talk, the content of which is revealed by the Barcelona coach. ”

“I knew he had some problems with the club and I was out of it. I said to Leo: ‘I’m very happy if you stay. If not, it is your decision and it is what you have to handle with the club. If you stay, you will be part of the team and that will be your position to bring out the best in yourself’.

“I spoke to him at his house before we started the season, I made plans with him and he was very enthusiastic. Little by little, he accepted that situation. And look at how he’s playing in recent weeks, he ‘s very involved in the club, in the team. But nobody knows what will happen in the future.

“I’m enjoying being his coach, if you look at his qualities every day in training, it’s incredible. I still do not see Leo Messi with another shirt that is not that of Barça.