Ronald Koeman will reportedly extend his contract with Barcelona for another year plus an extra season in the event the team achieve their objectives.

Joan Laporta’s board of directors will make the deal between the two parties official at a meeting that they will hold on Thursday at the Camp Nou offices.

According to Catalunya Radio, Koeman, who arrived at Barcelona last summer to replace Quique Setien, has agreed to convert part of his wages into variables.

Laporta mentioned earlier this week that the talks with Koeman have been on the right track and hinted at the possibility of the Dutch coach staying at the club next season.

“I already said that we were opening a period of reflection for Koeman,” Laporta said during Eric Garcia’s presentation on Tuesday.





“We have to evaluate what has gone well and what has not gone well last season. We needed this quiet period and, in a week, or ten days we will meet again, but there are talks.

“The talks are going very well. The period of reflection was necessary.”

Koeman’s contract runs until 2022, but Laporta was willing to monitor the market for potential replacements before making a final decision.

Despite his future being up in the air, Koeman has been planning with the Barcelona board on how they could strengthen the team for the 2021/21 campaign.

Koeman was at the Camp Nou on Wednesday to watch his son, Ronald Koeman Jr, who participated in a charity match as a goalkeeper.