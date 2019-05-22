<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It looks like Barcelona are going to have to spend big if they want to sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gómez this summer.

Gómez enjoyed an excellent season for Celta in which he scored 13 goals and assisted five others – form which saw him heavily linked with a move away in January.

And Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo report that Barça are now hoping to sign the Uruguayan and have already tabled a €25m bid.

However, according to their sources, that isn’t going to be enough to land his signature.

The 22-year-old has a €50m release clause and it seems Celta are unwilling to let him go for less than €40m.

Premier League clubs such as Tottenham and West Ham have also been linked with a swoop and the Galician outfit are perhaps hoping to spark a bidding war.

Another issue to consider is that 20% of any transfer fee received by Celta must be paid to Defensor Sporting – the player’s former club back in his homeland.

The Blaugrana are widely expected to bring in a striker to compete with Luis Suárez this summer and it seems Gómez could be their man.

And he could be joined at Camp Nou by Antoine Griezmann. You have to say, that would be some strike force.