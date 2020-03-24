<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have made a bid for Manchester United target Lautaro Martinez, according to The Daily Star.

Inter Milan striker Martinez is one of the most highly sought-after players in the world and is believed to be one of Barcelona’s top targets this summer.

The Star claims that the bid tabled by the Blaugrana was around £65 million and that they were ‘also willing to include Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo as makeweights’.

The Nerazzurri have rejected the offer and are determined not to let the striker go for anything less than his £100 million buyout clause, which is active only in July.

However, the report claims that ‘they are braced for a follow-up bid, with Barcelona refusing to give up on the Argentina striker.’





There was speculation recently that the Spanish side were considering not pursuing Martinez because they could not afford to buy both him and their other top target, Neymar, this summer.

With his preferred next club out of the running, United would have had a good chance of landing the Argentinian.

However, today’s news suggests Barca are determined to land the 22-year-old, who has scored 16 goals in 31 games for Inter this term.

The silver lining of this news for the Red Devils is that if Barcelona are pursuing Martinez, it would rule them out of the running for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has also been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford. However, Inter themselves are believed to be targeting Aubameyang to replace the Argentinian should he leave.