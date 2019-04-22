<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala makes injury return as Barcelona Ladies beat Bayern Munich 1-0 away in the first leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final clash on Sunday night.

Kheira Hamraoui scored the winning goal for Barcelona Ladies in the 62nd minute of the encounter before the 24-year-old Nigeria international who currently on loan from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian took the place of England international Toni Duggan in the 65th minute.

Oshoala has missed Barcelona last six games in all competitions due to a hamstring injury.

Former African women Player of the year hope to feature in the return leg at the Miniestadi next week Sunday before then, they will face Sevilla in a Liga Iberdola clash on Wednesday.

Oshoala has scored five goals in five league appearances for the Blaugrana.

Her return from injury will surely delight Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby who will be banking on the former Arsenal and Liverpool Ladies starlet to help his team make a positive impact at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer in France.