The world of football shook its collective head on Thursday when it learned Barcelona had been slapped with a measly €300 fine.

The fine was dished out by the Spanish Football Federation in response to Atlético Madrid’s claims that Barcelona had improperly cost them €80m when signing Antoine Griezmann.

Barça completed a €120m deal for Griezmann in July but Atlético claimed an agreement between the Spanish champions and the French forward had been made earlier in the summer, when his release clause was still €200m instead.

Well, bizarrely, those in charge of Spanish football have asked Barcelona to pay a €300 fine for their misdeeds. And Barcelona have refused.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona want a complete acquittal and insist their is no evidence of misconduct.

The situation is now so absurd that Atleti president Enrique Cerezo has even offered to step in and pay the fine to finally draw a line under this ridiculous affair.