



Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati’s knee injury recovery continues to drag on.

Since his operation on November 8, five months have already passed without a return date. On January 4, the Catalan club itself reported that the Spain international had undergone regenerative biological treatment and that the evolution was satisfactory.





But his knee hasn’t improved and there was even talk of the risk of a third intervention because the meniscus was not healing as it should.

Now it’s emerged that there could have been some allergic reaction to the treatment of his left knee. It’s suggested the problem is such that no date can be set for is recovery.