<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, the club announced on Friday via its social media channels.

The player’s lawyers showed up at LaLiga’s headquarters today, to pay his buy-out clause.

The France forwards’ release clause dropped from €200m (£180m) to €120m (£107m) on July 1.

Atletico Madrid Chief Executive Officer, Miguel Angel Gil, however, believes Griezmann agreed terms with Barcelona in March when his release clause was still at €200m (£180m).

Griezmann has reportedly signed a five-year deal to stay at Camp Nou until 2024.