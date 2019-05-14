<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Antoine Griezmann’s move from Atlético Madrid to Barcelona is back on with the deal reportedly almost close to completion.

The Blaugrana attempted to sign Griezmann last summer only for the striker to announce via ‘The Decision’ that he was staying in the Spanish capital for at least another season.

The hope was that Atleti would be able to make the Champions League final, which, next month, is to be played at their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

However they were defeated by Juventus in the round of 16 and have struggled for fluency for most of the campaign.

As such, it looks as if the World Cup winner will now look to leave Diego Simeone’s side, with his release clause dropping to €120m in July.

Les Parisien say that Barcelona are willing to pay that amount for the Frenchman, but must first sell Philippe Coutinho.

Griezmann is thought to be desperate to make the switch to Camp Nou and is willing to take a pay cut to make the deal happen.