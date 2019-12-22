<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona will reportedly allow Arturo Vidal to leave the club in January as they look to raise upwards of €120m to balance the books.

Vidal has been frustrated with his lack of minutes for the Blaugrana this term and stormed out of their pre-Clasico training session after learning that he would not be involved.

The Chile international has been heavily linked with a move to Inter next month and is thought to be keen on a reunion with former coach Antonio Conte.

Sky Italia claim that Conte is keen to work with the midfielder again, but are baulking at their asking price of €25m.

Manchester United are another club believed to hold an interest in the former Bayern Munich and Juventus man, as they look to add some steel to their relatively inexperienced midfield.