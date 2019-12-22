Barcelona will reportedly allow Arturo Vidal to leave the club in January as they look to raise upwards of €120m to balance the books.
Vidal has been frustrated with his lack of minutes for the Blaugrana this term and stormed out of their pre-Clasico training session after learning that he would not be involved.
The Chile international has been heavily linked with a move to Inter next month and is thought to be keen on a reunion with former coach Antonio Conte.
Sky Italia claim that Conte is keen to work with the midfielder again, but are baulking at their asking price of €25m.
Manchester United are another club believed to hold an interest in the former Bayern Munich and Juventus man, as they look to add some steel to their relatively inexperienced midfield.