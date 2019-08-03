<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After constant rumours all summer, Barcelona have apparently decided to cut their losses on record signing Philippe Coutinho.

A staggering €145m was spent to bring the Brazilian to the Camp Nou from Liverpool but he has failed to live up to that price tag.

Sport report that following weeks of internal discussions, they are now actively seeking to offload Coutinho this summer.

Although a loan with an option to buy hasn’t been ruled out, they are pushing for a permanent transfer for the former Inter man.

Barcelona are also reportedly quietly confident that even if making a profit is unlikely, they won’t take too big a hit on the deal.

Sport’s story goes on to claim that the likeliest destination for Coutinho is the Premier League, which has under a week left to run in its transfer window.

Coutinho has been linked to both Manchester United and City, with Liverpool seemingly uninterested in a reunion.

Another destination which has been ruled out is Paris Saint-Germain, who have no desire to take the attacker in any capacity.

The player himself has also made it clear he wants to stay in Europe, ruling out a lucrative Asian switch.

Further talks are expected to take place between the club and Coutinho’s agents next week, meaning a deal could come to fruition very quickly.