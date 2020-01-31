<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona have reached an agreement with S.C. Braga, to sign young forward Francisco Trincao in a deal worth around €30 million, ESPN reports.

The 20-year-old will however join Barca in the summer.

Abel Ruiz will move the other way as part of the deal. Ruis will join the Portuguese side on loan initially, before making the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Trincao came through the youth academy at Braga and made his first-team debut at the end of 2018.





Primarily a winger, he has scored three goals this term, including one in the Europa League.

Barca are currently short in attack, with Luis Suarez out for four months, but they never considered bringing Trincao this month as they searched for a forward.

Quique Setien will look to get to the end of the season with just four forwards in Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele, who returned to training from a hamstring injury this week.