Barcelona are on the verge of signing Real Betis defender Junior Firpo.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the clubs have now reached an agreement over the transfer fee.

The report claims Barça have managed to talk Betis down from their original €25m asking price.

A left-back who can cover in central areas, Firpo has been chased by Barcelona all summer.

The 22-year-old could complete his move in the coming hours, the report says, with a five-year contract already all but agreed.