Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal admits Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the ‘profile of player’ that the club is looking for amid continued speculation of a move for the Arsenal star.

The Spanish side are seeking attacking reinforcements as they look to bolster their forward options, the club having considered several players during the January transfer window following Luis Suarez’s long term absence with a knee injury.

Despite being linked to a host of forwards, the club would fail to sign a new forward during the winter window, though Abidal confirmed it is a position the Catalans will seek to address at the end of the season.

Arsenal‘s Aubameyang was one of a number of targets believed to be being considered by Barcelona last month, and Abidal suggested the ‘decisive’ Gabon international could once again be on the club’s radar as they seek a marquee signing this summer.





“It is logical that in summer a ‘9’ will come. It is a necessity. We know that [Luis] Suarez will come back strong, but you have to bring a top player in the summer,” Abidal told Sport.

“We do not know if it will be young or experienced. We only look at the talent and adaptation they may have. We must think that some top players have come and have not adapted well.

“I know him (Aubameyang). He has a profile that has depth. He is important, and in his team he is decisive.

“It is good to bring this profile of player who can be in the market and can help you. We’ll see what will happen.

“There is a list with players like [Olivier] Giroud, [Fernando] Llorente or Aubameyang, but for one thing or another we decided not to sign [someone in January]. We believe it is best for the club.”