Barcelona have included a mammoth release clause in the contract of Antoine Griezmann.
The Spanish champions announced the signing of Griezmann on Friday, having triggered a £107m release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract.
But Barcelona won’t be making the same mistake as their La Liga rivals.
They have included a £718million buyout clause in the Frenchman’s five-year deal.
The amount is £100m more than Lionel Messi’s release clause.
