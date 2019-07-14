Atletico Madrid have released an official statement outlining their intention to open legal proceedings regarding Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona.

Barcelona have included a mammoth release clause in the contract of Antoine Griezmann.

The Spanish champions announced the signing of Griezmann on Friday, having triggered a £107m release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract.

But Barcelona won’t be making the same mistake as their La Liga rivals.

They have included a £718million buyout clause in the Frenchman’s five-year deal.

The amount is £100m more than Lionel Messi’s release clause.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories