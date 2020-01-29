<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rodrigo will not be moving to Barcelona this month after all.

The Valencia striker emerged as Barça’s number one target after it was confirmed that Luis Suárez is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Though the two clubs appeared to be closing in on a deal, talks have now collapsed.

Rodrigo was seen in Barcelona on Tuesday but, according to Sport, that was only to visit Doctor Ramon Cugat to check up on an old knee injury.

The report says Barcelona and Valencia were in talks all day. Agent Jorge Mendes even tried to muscle in on the action to force something through.





Mendes suggested Barcelona sign Manchester United-bound Bruno Fernandes. The plan was to sign the midfielder and loan him to Valencia, greasing the wheels for Rodrigo’s exit. The only problem was, Barcelona wanted to do the deal in a way that saw them delay payment for Fernandes until July. Manchester United are ready to pay now.

Barcelona offered right-back Moussa Wagué and striker Abel Ruiz as part of the deal. Valencia were not interested.

And, lastly, Barcelona’s seasonal transfer budget stood in their way. The report claims a deal could have been done had Barcelona been willing to loan Rodrigo with an obligation to make it permanent for €60m on 30 June.

Only a deal that came into effect on 1 July – when the deal would go on next season’s financial books – was viable to the Camp Nou club.