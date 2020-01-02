<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona reportedly want €50 million for Nelson Semedo and are willing to sell the Portugal international in the summer.

According to Sport, Eric Abidal met Semedo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in Dubai to discuss the full-back’s future at the Camp Nou.

The feeling at the club is that Semedo has not really lived up to expectations and is one of the few players in the squad who is not considering essential but can be sold for a big fee.

Barca feel that Semedo still hasn’t established himself as the club’s first-choice right-back and that Sergi Roberto is actually a better option in defence.

Semedo is said to be worth about €40m but Barca want to sell for €50m and are looking at the Premier League for a place to offload the full-back.

Curiously the report suggests Manchester United are a likely destination despite the fact they signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer in a £50m deal.

If Semedo does leave then Barca may look for a replacement, despite having Moussa Wague and Roberto in the ranks, and Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira is a possible option.