



The newly elected president of Barcelona Football Club, Joan Laporta, has insisted that six-time Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi, will not leave the Catalan giants this summer.

Mr Laporta in his interview with Spanish outlet, RAC1, insisted that he would do everything possible to keep Messi in Camp Nou.

He asserted that Lionel Messi is the only player that assures the team of continuous and efficient progression in tournaments with his delivery.

Messi has scored 467 goals in La Liga, the most by any player and also the most goals ever scored by a player for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi pressed for exit from the club last summer after falling out with the club’s hierarchy led by outgone president, Josep Barthomeu.

Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United were amongst top teams said to be monitoring his contract situation with Barcelona.

Manchester City’s Coach, Pep Guardiola, hoped to reunite with his indispensable magician. The duo won three UEFA Champions League trophies together in Barcelona.

The saga churned up several controversies including the leaking of the contract details of the Argentine maestro.

According to Goal.com, Lionel Messi is currently on a £500,000 weekly wage which expires in June and will be hoping for an improved contract if he will sign a new deal.





L’Equipe also reported that Lionel Messi receives a total of £2.1 million a week which includes bonus and returns on ambassadorial and advertising deals.

Forbes rated him in 2020 as the richest sportsman in the world closely followed by the five times Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is his closest football competitor.

Barthomeu was fingered in the “Barcagate” with allegations of sponsoring social media attacks and defamation against Barcelona players, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets last year.

Messi had expressed his displeasure with the Barcelona board with one of their disagreements reported to be concerned with the underwhelming transfer policy the club in recent years.

With a record 34 trophies won with the Camp Nou team, which includes four UEFA Champions League, six Spanish Copa Del Rey and ten La Liga trophies, Messi had become a monumental achiever at the club.

Notwithstanding, Messi will always be grateful to Barcelona for financing the treatment of a diagnosed Growth Hormone Deficiency which would have shut his career.

Messi had his first trial at Barcelona in 2000 and signed a pre-professional contract in 2001 and has remained with Barca for about twenty years now.

His father, Jorge Messi, who doubles as his agent will be hoping on a new contract that will increase the 34-year-old’s worth and value as he approaches retirement.