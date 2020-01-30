<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





La Liga Champions Barcelona has suffered another defeat in the bid to sign a striker after the collapsed deal to bring Valencia striker Roberto Moreno to Camp Nou this month.

Barcelona has once again witnessed a failed bid after the €100 million bid for Everton striker was Richarlison was rejected.

Everton was not interested in the deal due to the fact that the bid came very late in January and it won’t offer them the time search for a replacement.





The Blues are keen on improving their squad and any sale must be adequately replaced in a bid to make the squad competitive in all competitions.

Richarlison, 22, can play all along the front line, and he signed a five-year deal in December.

The Brazilian ace has scored 24 goals in 60 appearances for the Merseyside club.