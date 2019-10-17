<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are ready to sit down and discuss a lower permanent fee for Philippe Coutinho.

That’s according to sources in both Spain and Germany who claim that the Blaugrana are so desperate to offload the Brazilian that they are willing to lessen their initial demands.

Both AS and Bild say that the Catalan giants are ready to sit down with the Bayern hierarchy before Christmas to talk money, with Ernesto Valverde’s side keen to get the playmaker’s wages off their books.

After a torrid 18 months at Camp Nou, Coutinho was allowed to join Bayern on a season-long loan this term, with a permanent fee set at €120m.

But after an impressive few months in Bavaria, Bayern are already thinking about keeping the former Liverpool man for 2020/21 onwards.

It’s thought that Niko Kovač’s side are more than keen to see the 27-year-old stay but are unwilling to match Barça’s initial valuation.

There is no confirmation as to what Bayern actually want to pay for Coutinho, but the fee is rumoured to be in the region of €90m – which would still be a club record for the Bundesliga champions.