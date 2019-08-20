<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona is set to sell off another star after securing a loan move for Phillippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich in a bid to fund a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar this summer.

The La Liga Champion is prepared to rival Real Madrid in the race to sign Neymar, who is keen on a return to La Liga after switching to the French capital two seasons ago.

Barcelona is willing to sell Luis Suarez to Juventus this summer after the Serie A champions showed interest in signing the Brazilian forward.

Barcelona aim to fend them off by offering Suarez in the deal, The Camp Nou outfit is also in talks with Juventus representatives for the deal to swap Emre Can and Ivan Rakitic.

Juventus is not keen on accepting Barcelona offer for Suarez, it’s reportedly not something that interests Juventus.