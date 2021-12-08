Barca, Madrid and Athletic take a stand with the RFEF against ‘LaLiga Impulso’

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Club issued a joint statement in which they took a stand with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) against ‘LaLiga Impulso’. The federation said shortly beforehand that this project between LaLiga and CVC “is proposed in terms that are incompatible with our legal system”.

The war of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic against LaLiga seems to have no end. The three clubs continue to fight tooth and nail against the project of the CVC-owned entity called ‘LaLiga Impulso’. A few days ago, the three clubs presented an alternative financing proposal to confront Javier Tebas and now they have found a great ally in the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The RFEF, on the morning of Wednesday 8th December, issued a statement in which it harshly criticised the agreement between LaLiga and CVC. “It is proposed in terms that are incompatible with our legal system and we trust that the competent Spanish authorities will not allow it to be executed,” it said.

The letter has been a moral boost for the trio of clubs opposed to ‘LaLiga Impulso’, which shortly afterwards showed their support for the RFEF by issuing a joint statement published on the websites of the three teams involved.

In it, the clubs stated that they share “the terms of the statement sent by the Royal Spanish Football Federation” and that on Tuesday 7th December they sent “a communication to the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), given that, in the exercise of its powers, it has the duty to prevent irreparable damage to our football”.

