Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen set to quit Barcelona for an adventure with Valencia, the signing was completed on Tuesday.

Cillessen will play the Champions League as a starter for the Mestalla outfit.

The Dutch stopper has been a backup since he joined Barcelona in 2016, he made it clear to the Barcelona board that he wants to be regular football which he will get at Valencia.

Although it has not been confirmed, everything is pointing towards current Los Che shot-stopper Neto replacing Cillessen as Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s back-up at the Camp Nou.