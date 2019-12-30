<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona fans have picked Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of Pep Guardiola to replace current boss Ernesto Valverde, a poll has revealed.

The Catalan side lead in the league table but fans are not satisfied, with a drab performance in this month’s Clasico against Real Madrid and numerous unimpressive performances by the team.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League Klopp’s Liverpool are streaming further and further clear in England and are yet to taste defeat.

And in the survey of Barca fans by Mundo Deportivo outside the Nou Camp saw 80 per cent (240 individuals) revealing they want Valverde to leave when his contract ends.

It also asked who they would like to replace the Spaniard – with Klopp coming out at 33.6 per cent of the vote to Guardiola’s six per cent.

Also ahead of Guardiola in the poll are Barca legend Ronald Koeman at 31.96 per cent and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez on 17 per cent.

However, Koeman might be the most likely successor – after he revealed there is a clause in his Holland contract that allows him to leave if he is offered the Barcelona job.

It would be a triumphant return, after winning the Champions League and four Spanish titles on the pitch for Barcelona.

The former free-kick master moved into the dugout as assistant for two seasons after he retired – before jobs with Ajax, Benfica and Southampton as number one.