According to ‘Mundo Deportivo’, Ezequiel Garay is in the running to take over from Gerard Piqué, who will be out injured for quite some time.

Barca is suffering from a plague of injuries. After Ansu Fati’s three-month leave was confirmed, Piqué and Sergi Roberto were the next to be injured on the pitch.

All eyes are now on Pique, the ‘3’ azulgrana suffered a serious ligament sprain. The versatile footballer will be off for at least four months while he recovers.

The injury that has caused more impact has been that of Pique. Nevertheless, the club is already considering a series of options to cover the defender’s position.

The priority remains Eric Garcia, but the name Garay has recently come to the fore. The veteran defender is without a team after finishing his contract with Valencia and is a more than viable option.





That is what ‘Mundo Deportivo’ points out, which assures that the Argentinean is the centre-back with the most prestige on the market. The only bad thing is that the Rosarino is 34 years old, although his experience can help and a lot.

The last time Garay played a match was last February 1st, when Valencia played Celta in Mestalla. He barely lasted 43 minutes, as he tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee and said goodbye to the season.

The defender is now fully recovered and a call up from Barcelona could bring him out of unemployment. However, Koeman can still change his mind. Mingueza, CBl of Barca B, made his debut with the first team in the Champions League and had a great game.