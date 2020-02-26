<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah have both been linked with summer switches to Barcelona following their stunning campaigns’ for Liverpool.

But there’s one reason why that is incredibly unlikely to happen.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that following Philippe Coutinho’s move to the Catalan capital in 2018, Liverpool inserted a clause into all their players’ contracts’ which means that Barcelona would have to pay €100m on top of market value.





Quique Setién’s side, according to Mundo, are keen on adding some attacking firepower to their starting XI next season and have thought about moving for either Mané or Salah.

But this so called Barcelona Clause means that the Senegal international would cost around €225m while his Egyptian team mate would fetch an asking price of €250m.

The bad news for Liverpool fans though is that normal rules apply after 2021 with squad members going back down to their usual price.