



Former Barcelona president, Sandro Rosell, will stand trial in February for money laundering according to an AFP report that cites Spanish judicial sources.

Spanish prosecutors are calling for an 11-year prison sentence in addition to a €59m fine for alleged “large-scale money laundering” of amounts in the region of €19.9m in relation to TV rights and sponsorship in Brazil in 2006.

His wife, along with four others, will also stand trial after they were charged with hiding money obtained illegally by Ricardo Teixeira, the former head of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Rosell was president of Barcelona between 2010 and 2014 and was integral in luring Cesc Fabregas away from Arsenal for a cut-price fee.

The trial will open on 25 February and run until 27 March.