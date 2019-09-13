<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona Femeni coach Llius Cortes says the club hope to reclaim the Spanish league for the first time in four seasons with the presence of Asisat Oshoala.

Oshoala joined Barcelona on a permanent deal in June. She has scored eight goals in 11 games for the Spanish side and made history as the first African woman to play and score in the Champions League final.

Cortes told Spanish newspaper, Sport, that the club moved to boost their ranks by signing Oshoala and other quality players.

Cortes said, “It’s the squad we wanted and the one we asked for. The club made a huge effort to put this squad together, the singings are the ones we wanted and I think we’ve been successful in that sense.

“We’ve also been able to promote some players from the youth teams, which is good because it gives meaning to the way we play and the work we’re doing.

“The feeling is we have a complete squad with a lot of competition. Oshoala, we all saw at the end of last season. She has pace and power which is tough to find in any player nationally.

“Seeing how we’ve worked in the preseason, I think it’s a good sign because we’ve taken every game like a Champions League final.”

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons star failed to find the back of the net on Wednesday evening during Juventus 2-0 loss to Barcelona in their UEFA Women Champions League first leg playoff.

Oshoala played the final 20 minutes, coming on for Patri Guijarro.