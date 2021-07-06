Banyana Banyana star signs two-year deal with Atletico Madrid

Banyana Banyana forward Thembi Kgatlana has joined Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal from SD Eibar.

Speaking to the club official website, Kgatlana expressed her excitement for new challenge.

“I am very happy to arrive at Atlético de Madrid. As a footballer you always dream of playing for the best clubs. My first goal is to be a team player and to work hard for the team. I am very happy to be able to join you soon, I can’t wait to meet you all,” Kgatlana told atleticodemadrid .com.

The 25-year-old South African international was named best African player in 2018. Trained at the University of the Western Cape, in 2018 she traveled to the United States to join the ranks of the Houston Dash, a team in which she stayed for a season until signing for Beijing BG Phoenix and later for Benfica. In 2020, she made the leap to the Spanish league by joining the SD Eibar squad, the team from which she joins from.