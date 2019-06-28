<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leon Balogun says the Super Eagles are planning for an outright victory against Madagascar despite already qualifying for the second round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria became the first country to book a place in the last 16 of the tournament after securing a hard-fought 1-0 against Guinea but Balogun who made his debut in that game revealed that the Eagles would not take it easy in their next game which comes up on Sunday against Madagascar.

Regarding Sunday’s match against Madagascar, Balogun said: ”We have another game against Madagascar, I would say it’s a wrong approach to take the game easy because there’s another game coming after and we would be well advised to keep our form up.

”Madagascar won’t take it easy, they also want to qualify, they’ve still got chances after their draw against Guinea in their first game and a win over Burundi, so it won’t be an easy one but definitely, we can be more relaxed than them”.

Balogun also talked about the performance of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win against the Guineans on Wednesday.

The Liverpool star was praised for his efforts in what was his second competitive game since he suffered an injury against Barcelona in the semifinal of the Champions League last month.

With uncertainty over the fitness of William Troost-Ekong, Balogun was handed his Africa Cup of Nations debut by manager Gernot Rohr and he put in an excellent shift at center back.

”It was not only me that came into the team, but also other positions,” Balogun told reporters in the mixed zone.

”I think we have done a great job, defending them away, they were very, very dangerous on counter-attacks especially when Naby Keita has got the ball, he always sees something, he knows how to create chances. Even if he has to protect the ball he does a very great job.