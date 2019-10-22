<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes his nomination for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award will spur him to do better.

The Senegal international played a key role as Carlo Ancelotti’s men finished as runners-up to Serie A champions Juventus last season.

The 28-year-old also featured prominently as the Teranga Lions reached the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

On the back of his form, the defender has been shortlisted as one of the contenders for the player of the year award along with 29 others.

“This nomination is exciting news to me because my journey in football started a long way from here,” Koulibaly tweeted.

“It is a recognition that makes me want to do better and better. Always better.”

Other African nominees for the award include Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The winner of the prestigious award will be announced at a ceremony on December 2.