Megan Rapinoe has added another award to her collection after the United States star beat Lucy Bronze and Alex Morgan to win the Ballon d’Or Feminin.

The 34-year-old became a World Cup winner for the second time in July, claiming both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot in France as her six goals helped Jill Ellis’ team retain their trophy.

That led to Rapinoe being named The Best FIFA Women’s Player in September and she has now succeeded Ada Hegerberg by winning the second ever Ballon d’Or Feminin.

England and Lyon right-back Bronze finished second in the voting while Rapinoe’s USA team-mate Morgan was third.