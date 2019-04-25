<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara United coach Abubakar Bala has debunked claims that his side poor run in the league is as a result of the lack of adequate welfare for the team.

In a chat, Bala was quoted saying there are no issues as regards the welfare of the players amongst others.

“Welfare issue is a common issue in the NPFL, but I can confirm to you that there is nothing of such here at Kwara”, the coach stated.

“Here in Kwara, we are okay, players Bonuses and salaries are paid as at when due”, our problems here is to improve on our finishing and be able to take our chances when needed,” Bala said.