South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter has called an urgent press conference for Friday morning.

While the media invite doesn’t say what the purpose of the press conference is, Baxter is expected to outline plans for his future.

Surprisingly, Baxter will not be addressing the media at Safa House, but in Houghton.

There have been growing calls for the 65-year-old mentor to resign following South Africa’s quarter-final exit at the 2019 Africa Cup Nations tournament in July.

Upon his arrival, Baxter said he would spend a few days in Sweden and decides on whether or not he would continue as head coach of Bafana Bafana.

At the time, Baxter made it clear he was not desperate to coach the South African national team as he had offers in front of him.

The English manager is in his second spell with Bafana Bafana following his re-appointment in May 2017.

He has been in charge of 21 Bafana matches from May 2017 to July 2019.

During this time, Bafana won eight, lost nine and drew four, and Baxter has been heavily criticised for the team’s lack of positive results and disappointing displays.

Last Sunday, South African Football Association (Safa) president Dr. Danny Jordaan told City Press they would wait for Baxter’s technical report before deciding on whether or not he stays on as head coach of the national team.

“The coach will meet with the Safa technical committee this week and give them his report. His report, plus the input from the technical committee, will then be presented to the national executive committee [NEC] meeting in August,” said Jordaan.